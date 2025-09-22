Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australian woman on trial in France over man’s murder in Andorra

AFP
Quick Read

Andorra is known for mountains and has alpine resorts. Photo / 123RF

Andorra is known for mountains and has alpine resorts. Photo / 123RF

An Australian woman in her 60s went on trial in France today, accused of murdering a 28-year-old Frenchman in Andorra.

Indonesian-born Samba Rukmi Widhyastuti was arrested in 2019 at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport over the 2016 disappearance of 28-year-old Laurent Gregoire.

Gregoire was last seen in Andorra, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save