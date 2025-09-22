Andorra is known for mountains and has alpine resorts. Photo / 123RF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Australian woman on trial in France over man’s murder in Andorra

Andorra is known for mountains and has alpine resorts. Photo / 123RF

An Australian woman in her 60s went on trial in France today, accused of murdering a 28-year-old Frenchman in Andorra.

Indonesian-born Samba Rukmi Widhyastuti was arrested in 2019 at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport over the 2016 disappearance of 28-year-old Laurent Gregoire.

Gregoire was last seen in Andorra, the tiny principality sandwiched between France and Spain, in September 2016 and is now believed to be dead.

Widhyastuti has consistently denied any role in his disappearance.

She initially told his family that she had had news from Gregoire, with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to her testimony to investigators.