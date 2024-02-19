Canterbury fires under control as crews start to wind back, why some police stations may have to close and Chlöe Swarbrick makes moves in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Warning: Distressing content

An Australian woman lived with the rotting corpse of her brother for years, despite checks being made at the property.

Neighbours claim the woman effectively masked the smell with piles of “filth” strewn around the property in an exclusive suburb.

The body was found at the home in the Geelong suburb of Newtown in December 2022 after the woman was arrested on unrelated matters, the Geelong Advertiser reported.

Some residents reported not seeing the man since 2018, and police believe the woman lived, ate and slept alongside her brother’s body for years.

The property was provided by Victoria’s Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH), and neighbours say attempts by the agency to check on the property failed to find the man.

The Advertiser reports the woman was a hoarder with mental health issues and the home contained rubbish from floor to ceiling, human faeces, rats and dead possums.

“We have been living next to a house of horrors,” neighbour Nicole Stratton said.

The unit in Newtown in Geelong. Photo / Google

Stratton says the “utter filth” masked the smell and she was horrified by what police uncovered when they went through the property in 2022, dressed in hazmat suits.

“I witnessed it all,” she said.

“It was a bloody skeleton they removed, not a body.”

Another local resident said despite the state of the property, no one expected police to find a body.

“Imagine having dinner every night with a rotten corpse,” they said.

“It was vile,” Stratton said. “She would not have been able to use the toilet. I don’t know how she lived.”

A City of Greater Geelong spokesman confirmed to the Advertiser that complaints were made about the property and passed the information to the DFFH.

A DFFH spokesman described it as a “tragic incident”, and a long-time Newtown resident expressed dismay at how it was allowed to happen.

“A lot of people have been let down by the system here,” he said.

“I don’t know how this has happened.”

The coroner is still investigating how the man died, and the woman was released last year without charge.