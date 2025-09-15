The crash was in the Alagoas region in Brazil's remote northeast. Photo / Google Maps

Australian was flying crashed plane carrying cocaine in Brazil, police say

A Victorian man has been named as the pilot involved in a fatal plane crash in Brazil at the weekend.

According to local media, Alagoas Military Police say a single-engine plane crashed in a sugarcane field on September 14 carrying about 180kg of cocaine.

The single occupant reportedly died at the scene.

Multiple Brazilian news outlets have reported the crash near Coruripe, a coastal city about 500km north of Salvador, with photos depicting packages bearing SpaceX branding.

Photos depict a blue and white Space X logo, the space technology company founded by Elon Musk, centred on plastic wrapped packages.