- Tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale died after giving birth, leaving a significant impact on many.
- Her family announced her death, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes online.
- A fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 to support her fiance and three children.
A popular Australian artist died after giving birth this week, leaving an “an unimaginable void in the hearts of everyone who knew her”.
Tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale, from Montville on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, has been remembered as a “devoted mother … and a fiercely loving friend” after her shock death on Wednesday.
In a post to her 13,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, Nightingale’s family announced her tragic death, sparking an outpouring of grief.
“It is with heartbreaking sadness I announce Stacey passed away on Wednesday the 7th of May,” the post read.