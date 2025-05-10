Advertisement
Australian tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale dies after childbirth

By Heath Parkes-Hupton
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Following the sudden death of tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale, a fundraiser for her family has already raised more than $13,000.

  • Tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale died after giving birth, leaving a significant impact on many.
  • Her family announced her death, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes online.
  • A fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 to support her fiance and three children.

A popular Australian artist died after giving birth this week, leaving an “an unimaginable void in the hearts of everyone who knew her”.

Tattoo artist Stacey Nightingale, from Montville on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, has been remembered as a “devoted mother … and a fiercely loving friend” after her shock death on Wednesday.

In a post to her 13,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, Nightingale’s family announced her tragic death, sparking an outpouring of grief.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness I announce Stacey passed away on Wednesday the 7th of May,” the post read.

“Stacey was a unique beautiful beacon of light in this world who left such an impact on everyone she met.

Stacey Nightingale's family announced her death, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes online.
“She passed shortly after birthing her third child. She fought hard to stay with us but eventually transitioned to death.

“Words cannot describe this loss for anyone that knew her, especially her family, fiance and 3 children.

“We will honour Stacey in every way we can and always keep her spirit close.”

Nightingale had chronicled her latest pregnancy on social media and in her last post, published on April 19, wrote that it had “been such a blessing”.

“A blessing I didn’t know I needed. A blessing dressed up in challenge. A blessing I’m learning so much from,” she said.

“A blessing to metaphysically die and be reborn into a more whole version of my soul.”

A fundraiser set up by friend Kellee Hollywood had already gained more than A$12,000 ($13,000) in donations on Friday night.

“Stacey brought light wherever she went. Her laughter, strength, and deep wisdom touched the lives of many,” Hollywood said.

“She walked this earth with purpose and grace, and her love continues to echo through her beautiful children and all those she held close.”

She said the fundraiser was “dedicated to supporting Chris and her beautiful children after this profound loss”.

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health spokesperson offered “sincerest condolences” to Nightingale’s family, the Courier Mail reports.

“Sunshine Coast Health protects the privacy and confidentiality of patients and won’t provide further information on individual circumstances of care,” they said.

