Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australian senator who heckled King makes rude gesture at Buckingham Palace

By Victoria Ward
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe reignites royal tensions with a pointed protest outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / Instagram

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe reignites royal tensions with a pointed protest outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / Instagram

An Australian senator who heckled the King has courted controversy again by making a rude gesture outside Buckingham Palace.

Lidia Thorpe made headlines around the world last October when she interrupted a reception for the King and Queen during their visit to parliament house in Canberra, yelling “f*** the colony”,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World