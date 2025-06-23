One responded: “Do you know you don’t speak for Australia. We actually can’t stand you – I personally look forward to your term ending in the Senate”.

Thorpe was censured by the Australian parliament last November, with a motion passed by 46 votes to 12. It condemned her actions as “disruptive and disrespectful”, but there were no further constitutional ramifications.

The Senate said it no longer regarded it “appropriate” for her to be a member of any delegation “during the life of this parliament”.

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, said Thorpe’s behaviour was not of the standard “Australians rightly expect of parliamentarians”.

After the censure motion was passed, the senator said she did not “give a damn” about it. She tore up the piece of paper while being interviewed by ABC TV and said that she would use it “as kindling”.

She vowed to repeat her actions if the King and Queen ever returned to Australia, saying: “If the colonising King were to come to my country again, our country, then I’ll do it again. And I will keep doing it. I will resist colonisation in this country.

“I swear my allegiance to the real sovereigns of these lands: First Peoples are the real sovereigns,” she said.

Moments before her protest, the King had delivered a speech in which he paid his “respects to the traditional owners” of Australia. He was said to be “unruffled” and determined not to let it spoil a “wonderful day”.