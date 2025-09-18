A photo taken on August 25, 2025 shows some of the butterfly collection at the Melbourne Museum. Almost eight decades after Colin Wyatt stole and then vandalised thousands of precious Australian butterflies, scientists are still untangling his web of deception. Photo / William West, AFP
Almost eight decades after Colin Wyatt stole and then vandalised thousands of precious Australian butterfly specimens, scientists are still untangling his web of deception.
Between 1946 and 1947, the British ski champion and acclaimed painter charmed his way into museums in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide and pilfered 3000 of theinsects.
He then painted their wings to make them look like different species and stripped labels to erase vital records about which specimen belonged to which museum.
His motive remains a mystery – Wyatt later blamed the breakdown of his marriage.
Wyatt died in a plane crash in 1975 and most of his collection was sold to museums – sending his mislabelled insects to all corners of the globe.