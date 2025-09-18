Advertisement
Australian scientists grapple with ‘despicable’ butterfly heist

Laura Chung
AFP·
4 mins to read

A photo taken on August 25, 2025 shows some of the butterfly collection at the Melbourne Museum. Almost eight decades after Colin Wyatt stole and then vandalised thousands of precious Australian butterflies, scientists are still untangling his web of deception. Photo / William West, AFP

Almost eight decades after Colin Wyatt stole and then vandalised thousands of precious Australian butterfly specimens, scientists are still untangling his web of deception.

Between 1946 and 1947, the British ski champion and acclaimed painter charmed his way into museums in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide and pilfered 3000 of the

