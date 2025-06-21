Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australian sailor with genital herpes removes condom during sex

By Sarah Keoghan
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Anssi Paatero (centre), 39, pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent after removing a condom without permission. Photo / NewsWire

Anssi Paatero (centre), 39, pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent after removing a condom without permission. Photo / NewsWire

A Sydney to Hobart sailor and Australian adviser to Finland failed to tell his sexual partner he had genital herpes before taking his condom off midway through sex because he “couldn’t feel anything”, a court has heard.

Anssi Paatero, 39, is awaiting sentencing in the NSW District Court after pleading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World