Australian rocket test with Vegemite payload crashes after 14-second flight

Gilmour Space Technologies tested an orbital rocket carrying a jar of Vegemite, achieving 14 seconds of flight. Photo / @GilmourSpace via X

An Australian aerospace company has celebrated the short-lived test launch of an orbital rocket carrying a jar of Vegemite in its nose cone.

After waiting 18 months for the right launch window, the three-stage Eris rocket achieved about 14 seconds of flight before sputtering to Earth in a plume of smoke.

It was built by Gilmour Space Technologies, which is vying to send the first locally built rocket into orbit from Australian soil.

“I’m so relieved, you couldn’t believe,” chief executive Adam Gilmour told AFP.

“I was so nervous about it getting off the pad, that when it did I screamed in pure joy.”