Researcher Brittany Mitchell said the findings could lead to changes in how depression is treated in women. Photo / 123RF

Women are genetically at higher risk of clinical depression than men, Australian researchers found in a study published today that could change how the disorder is treated.

Billed as one of the largest-ever studies of its kind, scientists poured through the DNA of almost 200,000 people with depression to pinpoint shared genetic “flags”.

Women had almost twice as many of these genetic markers linked to depression than men, according to the project led by Australia’s Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

“The genetic component to depression is larger in females compared to males,” said researcher Jodi Thomas.

“Unpacking the shared and unique genetic factors in males and females gives us a clearer picture of what causes depression - and opens the door to more personalised treatments.”