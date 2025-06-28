Former Beauty and the Geek contestant Tamika Chesser is alleged to have murdered her partner, Julian Daniel Story, at the couple’s unit in Port Lincoln, South Australia. Photo / tamikachesser via Instagram
CCTV has captured former Beauty and the Geek contestant Tamika Chesser walking the streets after allegedly murdering her partner, as police reveal grisly new allegations surrounding the case.
Chesser is alleged to have murdered her partner, Julian Daniel Story, at the couple’s unit in Port Lincoln, South Australia last week.
Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke, speaking with reporters on Friday afternoon, said the former reality TV star had dismembered Story’s body and removed his head.
“We know that after his alleged murder, Julian’s body was dismembered and while I won’t provide any further detail about that at this time, I can tragically say that we have not recovered the head of Julian Story,” he said.
“I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian’s family.
“Particularly between midnight, Tuesday 17 June, until the afternoon of 19 June.”
In a statement, released through the police, Story’s family called his passing an “unimaginable loss”.
“On behalf of our family, we want to sincerely thank the South Australian Police, emergency services, and first responders for their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time,” the statement reads.
“We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos.
“We are also deeply grateful to our family and friends and this extraordinary community whose kindness and support have helped carry us through.
“Your prayers, presence, and quiet strength mean more than words can say.”
Fielke asked the public for help in tracking Chesser’s movements in the hours after the alleged murder in the hope that any information might help locate Story’s head and return it to his family.
“It is crucial that we locate Julian’s head so that his family has the opportunity to lay him to rest,” he said.
The police believe Chesser murdered Story around midnight on June 17.
Story’s body was found on the afternoon of June 19 following a small fire at the unit and Chesser was arrested in the yard of the home.
“He saw the accused (Ms Chesser) and asked what she was doing. The accused said ‘nothing’ and then took her dogs for a walk and locked the front door. The witness concerned that smoke or fire would spread to his property filed a bucket with water and entered Unit 3 through the rear door.
“In the bathroom of the unit, he located a bundle of clothing rags and debris which was smouldering. The witness doused this and repeated this with a second bucket of water.”
A second witness called emergency services, the documents state.
“He states he arrived home about 2 or 3pm and saw smoke coming from Unit 3,” the statement reads.
“He went out the back and spoke with witness 1 or told him he had extinguished a fire in the bathroom of the unit.
“The accused had returned from her walk and was now sitting in the communal garden of the units at the rear of unit 3.
“What do you think your ancestors would say in regards to the life you’re currently living? Would they be proud?
“What do you see behind the makeup, behind the false lashes behind the hair cut or perfectly groomed beard … behind the Botox … Is the flesh you reside in of relevance? Does it make you the person you are?”
Chesser first appeared in court last week and was refused bail, with a committal hearing scheduled for December.
The charge sheet document alleges Chesser murdered Story between June 16 and June 19.
She is also charged with knowingly performing an act or omission intending to result in human remains being less likely to be found for the purposes of concealing the commission of an offence relating to the human remains.
The assistant commissioner said it was not a random incident and there was no threat to the community.