“We have spoken with Julian’s family, who are devastated by his loss and the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Chesser was allegedly captured on CCTV hours after allegedly killing Story walking with a bag, dogs, and dressed in heavy clothing.

“I’m appealing to local residents to review CCTV or dashcam footage which they may have, which may assist with the investigation,” he said.

“Particularly between midnight, Tuesday 17 June, until the afternoon of 19 June.”

In a statement, released through the police, Story’s family called his passing an “unimaginable loss”.

“On behalf of our family, we want to sincerely thank the South Australian Police, emergency services, and first responders for their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time,” the statement reads.

“We are navigating an unimaginable loss, and your care has brought comfort amid the chaos.

“We are also deeply grateful to our family and friends and this extraordinary community whose kindness and support have helped carry us through.

“Your prayers, presence, and quiet strength mean more than words can say.”

Tamika Chesser was allegedly captured on CCTV hours after allegedly killing her partner walking with a bag, dogs, and dressed in heavy clothing. Photo / SAPOL

Fielke asked the public for help in tracking Chesser’s movements in the hours after the alleged murder in the hope that any information might help locate Story’s head and return it to his family.

“It is crucial that we locate Julian’s head so that his family has the opportunity to lay him to rest,” he said.

The police believe Chesser murdered Story around midnight on June 17.

Story’s body was found on the afternoon of June 19 following a small fire at the unit and Chesser was arrested in the yard of the home.

Friday’s update followed an appearance from Chesser at Adelaide court earlier in the day.

The identities of Chesser, 34, and Story, 39, were initially suppressed in a court order as investigators processed what they referred to as a “complex” crime scene.

On Friday morning, Magistrate Ben Sale lifted the suppression, allowing Chesser’s image and name to be made public.

Chesser appeared in court via videolink from James Nash House, a psychiatric facility.

She sported a shaved head and sat quietly throughout proceedings.

Story was a Port Lincoln local, police said, while Chesser had only recently moved to the area from Queensland.

Fielke said there was no evidence to suggest cannibalism had played a part in the alleged killing, or that there were religious or ritualistic motivations behind the alleged slaughter.

The cause of death is still being investigated, he added, and a motive remains unknown.

“We know they were in a relationship together, and I’m not suggesting that is a motive, but it is something that is being explored.

“Even though it happened a week ago, it is early days, and we are trying to piece this together. There is no obvious motive we are aware of at this point.”

Two neighbours briefly interacted with Chesser on the afternoon of June 19, court documents seen by NewsWire claim.

“He (the witness) observed smoke coming from Unit 3,” the documents state.

“He saw the accused (Ms Chesser) and asked what she was doing. The accused said ‘nothing’ and then took her dogs for a walk and locked the front door. The witness concerned that smoke or fire would spread to his property filed a bucket with water and entered Unit 3 through the rear door.

“In the bathroom of the unit, he located a bundle of clothing rags and debris which was smouldering. The witness doused this and repeated this with a second bucket of water.”

A second witness called emergency services, the documents state.

“He states he arrived home about 2 or 3pm and saw smoke coming from Unit 3,” the statement reads.

“He went out the back and spoke with witness 1 or told him he had extinguished a fire in the bathroom of the unit.

“The accused had returned from her walk and was now sitting in the communal garden of the units at the rear of unit 3.

“Witness 1 called emergency services and Ambulance staff were first to arrive.”

The police entered the unit bathroom and sighted the “severely burned and disfigured” remains of Story, the documents also state.

“Police exited the premises and requested more resources.

“The accused was seated in a garden chair in the rear yard adjacent to Unit 3 in a catatonic and unresponsive state at this time.

“At 4.27pm the accused was arrested (and) due to her presentation she was immediately conveyed to the Port Lincoln Hospital. While at the hospital forensic procedures were conducted on the accused.

“The accused has remained in hospital pending a mental health assessment.”

Chesser starred in the second series of the hit reality TV show Beauty and the Geek in 2010, finishing in second place.

She has also worked as a model for a range of brands including Target and appeared in men’s magazines including Ralph and FHM, a profile for her on Star Now states.

Her Instagram and Facebook social media profiles are filled with racy and glamorous images.

She has also posted a series of images that appear to reflect Jewish and Hindu mythology.

In a post from June 2024, she writes at length about her “spiritual journey”.

“Our Creator our Father and our Mother Nature our Earth are crying out to us all,” she writes.

“What do you think your ancestors would say in regards to the life you’re currently living? Would they be proud?

“What do you see behind the makeup, behind the false lashes behind the hair cut or perfectly groomed beard … behind the Botox … Is the flesh you reside in of relevance? Does it make you the person you are?”

Chesser first appeared in court last week and was refused bail, with a committal hearing scheduled for December.

The charge sheet document alleges Chesser murdered Story between June 16 and June 19.

She is also charged with knowingly performing an act or omission intending to result in human remains being less likely to be found for the purposes of concealing the commission of an offence relating to the human remains.

The assistant commissioner said it was not a random incident and there was no threat to the community.

Port Lincoln is a major fishing town located in the state’s Eyre Peninsula, west of Adelaide.