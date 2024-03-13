Liam Trimmer, pictured with his fiancee, died in tragic circumstances.

The tragic death of a young police officer in Australia that left a community rocked has taken an even sadder twist, with his partner now facing the prospect of seeing through her pregnancy and raising their child alone.

Western Australian man Liam Trimmer, 29, gathered with friends and family to celebrate his engagement with his fiancee Lilly Watts.

But during the event the senior constable suffered a freak fall, cutting the carotid artery in his neck where he bled out.

Watts, who is a registered nurse, desperately tried to save him but he was declared dead before emergency services could arrive.

In a further cruel twist, it has been revealed that the couple had planned to announce to those at the party that Watts had fallen pregnant and they were expecting their first child.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends to help support Watts and the couple’s baby-to-be.

“Liam’s life was cut short leaving behind a void that can never be filled,” the GoFundMe description read.

“Lilly, a dedicated Clinical Registered Nurse at Royal Perth Hospital, now finds herself navigating uncharted waters. Not only has she lost her soulmate, but she also carries the precious gift of new life within her.

“At almost 14 weeks pregnant, Lilly now faces the prospect of raising a child without her beloved partner, while also grappling with the financial responsibilities that come with homeownership.

“While no amount of money can bring back Liam or erase the pain of his loss, we hope to ease the burden that now weighs heavily on Lilly’s shoulders. The funds raised will enable her to access the support she needs, from counselling to covering the costs of daily living and preparing for the arrival of her baby.”

The circumstances around Trimmer’s death are still being investigated by the coroner.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch described the 29-year-old - who had migrated from the UK to join the police force in Australia - as “extremely well-liked” and with his “whole life ahead of him”.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to his family and colleagues,” a police spokeswoman said on Monday.

Blanch told morning radio: “I know when my phone rings early in the morning from a senior officer, generally it’s not good news, and tragically it wasn’t,” he told morning radio.

“I know everyone that was involved is really, really hurting at the moment, and I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare.

“It’s more important now for us to wrap around each other, to lean on each other. Can I thank the community and those involved – first responders and the broader parts of the community – for really offering their support to the family and fellow officers.”

As well as being on the beat, Trimmer spent time in the gang crime squad and tactical response group.

“He was a very, very competent, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him – that’s how sad this is,” Blanch said.

“This officer is an extraordinary officer who loved helping the community. He was a fine example of WA policing, and it’s just such a tragedy.”

So far more than $89,000 has been raised for Watts.















