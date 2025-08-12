Advertisement
Australian PM told Netanyahu Israel’s actions are starving people in Gaza

news.com.au
7 mins to read

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confronted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza aid blockade. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Albanese has revealed he told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that Gazans were “starving” because of his Government’s chokehold on aid.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the 22-month conflict in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel in 2023.

