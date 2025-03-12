- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised US tariffs on steel and aluminium as “entirely unjustified”.
- Albanese emphasised the tariffs were against the spirit of the US-Australia friendship but ruled out retaliation.
- The White House confirmed Australia would not receive an exemption from the 25% levies.
Washington’s looming tariffs on steel and aluminium are “entirely unjustified”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday after failing to secure a last-minute exemption.
“This is not a friendly act,” Albanese told reporters, after the White House dashed hopes that Australia would be excluded from blanket 25% levies on steel and aluminium.
“Quite clearly it is not a positive step in our relationship. It is as simple as that.”
US President Donald Trump’s decision to slug close ally Australia was “entirely unjustified”, Albanese said.