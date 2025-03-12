Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australian PM Anthony Albanese says US steel tariffs ‘entirely unjustified’

AFP
2 mins to read

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticised the looming US tariffs on steel. Photo / AP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticised the looming US tariffs on steel. Photo / AP

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised US tariffs on steel and aluminium as “entirely unjustified”.
  • Albanese emphasised the tariffs were against the spirit of the US-Australia friendship but ruled out retaliation.
  • The White House confirmed Australia would not receive an exemption from the 25% levies.

Washington’s looming tariffs on steel and aluminium are “entirely unjustified”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday after failing to secure a last-minute exemption.

“This is not a friendly act,” Albanese told reporters, after the White House dashed hopes that Australia would be excluded from blanket 25% levies on steel and aluminium.

“Quite clearly it is not a positive step in our relationship. It is as simple as that.”

US President Donald Trump’s decision to slug close ally Australia was “entirely unjustified”, Albanese said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is against the spirit of our two nations' enduring friendship. Friends need to act in a way that reinforces, to our respective populations, the fact that we are friends.”

Despite the setback, Albanese said Australia would not retaliate.

US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, doubling them to 50%. Photo / Getty
US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, doubling them to 50%. Photo / Getty

“Tariffs and escalating trade tensions are a form of economic self-harm and a recipe for slower growth and higher inflation,” he added.

Albanese hinted that Australia may be one of the few nations to secure an exemption following a phone call with Trump in February.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The US President agreed that an exemption was under consideration in the interests of both of our countries,” Albanese said at the time.

White House officials told Australian media overnight that the exemption was no longer on the table.

“He considered it, and considered against it,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told national broadcaster ABC.

Australia is a minor global player in steel export markets but is a dominant source of iron ore, a key raw ingredient in the alloy.

Australian steel producer BlueScope said it employed about 4000 staff in the United States.

© Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World