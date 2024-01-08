The people on the plane are lucky to be alive, said the Royal Flying Doctor Service's Brina Keating. Photo / Queensland Ambulance Service

A plane “flipped over” and crashed on a Queensland island with passengers suffering a range of injuries including a head wound and a suspected broken arm.

The pilot has been praised for his quick thinking after passengers were able to walk away from the crash on the Far North Queensland island.

Ten people were transported to hospital after the plane “flipped over” at luxury holiday destination Lizard Island 240km north of Cairns about 7.30am on Monday.

“I think the people are very lucky to be alive,” Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Stephanie Beatty said.

It is believed nine American tourists — including a 14-year-old girl — were on board along with the pilot.

“We received a triple-zero call for a small aircraft that had flipped over on landing on Lizard Island,” Queensland Ambulance Service’s Brina Keating said.

The aircraft had reportedly taken off for Cairns, but returned to the island 10 minutes later due to mechanical trouble.

It is believed while attempting to land on the island’s small airstrip, the plane clipped trees before coming to rest upside down.

Everyone on board was able to exit the plane before emergency services arrived, earning praise for the pilot.

“I think the pilot has clearly done an incredible job,” Keating said.

“I understand he is a local. He has extensive experience, so to walk away from something like that is just incredible.”

Two rescue helicopters and a Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft were sent to the island to treat the injured.

All 10 people — reportedly aged from 14 to their 60s — were taken to Cairns Hospital.

One passenger suffered a head wound and another a suspected broken arm.

“All 10 patients are in a stable condition,” Queensland Health said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating.

Lizard Island is part of a national park, with a lodge that says on its website that it is the only luxury resort located directly on the Great Barrier Reef.







