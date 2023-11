Erin Patterson was visibly emotional during her brief appearance.

The woman who served a fatal Beef Wellington lunch in Victoria, has been arrested.

In July, Erin Patterson’s ex-in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, died after symptoms consistent with death cap mushroom poisoning.

Erin Patterson, the woman at the centre of the mushroom poisoned lunch, yelled at media after they requested to ask her a few questions outside her home. Photo / Seven

Heather’s husband, Ian, was released from hospital in September.

The Age reports Patterson has been arrested, and charges have not yet been laid.

