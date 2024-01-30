The trial of a mother accused of murdering her adult son with a fruit smoothie containing painkillers has heard there were no signs of leftover ingredients at the scene. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story deals with addiction and suicide, and may be distressing.

A mother accused of murdering her adult son told police her life had been a “nightmare” due to his violent behaviour resulting from a brain injury.

The trial of a mother accused of killing her adult son with a fruit smoothie containing painkillers has heard there were no signs of leftover ingredients at the scene.

Maree Mavis Crabtree, 57, pleaded not guilty this week in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of attempted murder, murder and attempted insurance fraud.

Jonathan Crabtree, 26, was found dead at 9.55am on July 19, 2017, in the family’s home at Maudsland north of the Gold Coast, with an excessive amount of the prescription opioid oxycodone in his system.

During the trial’s second day on Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from one of the investigating officers, Michael Simmonds, who was a Queensland Police plainclothes senior constable based at Coomera at the time.

Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy asked Simmonds to identify the objects and rooms depicted in police photos of the Crabtree family home.

The photos depicted numerous empty packages of prescription medications found in Jonathan’s bedroom and an oxycodone bottle on the kitchen bench.

Crabtree’s lawyer, Angus Edwards, then cross-examined Simmonds about what was catalogued by forensic officers.

Simmonds said it was correct that no fruit other than bananas, no fruit skins or pits, and no empty bottles of juice or milk had been found in the home or its rubbish bins.

“From your search conducted on the property there was no clip-seal bag containing residue of crushed-up tablets, true?” Edwards asked.

“I don’t recall seeing any,” Simmonds replied.

The court was also played audio from part of a 45-minute conversation between police and Crabtree on the day her son’s body was discovered on his bed.

In the audio, Crabtree said living in the same house as Jonathan was a “nightmare” due to his drug addiction, mental health problems and violent behaviour brought on by a car crash and a traumatic brain injury.

Crabtree told police Jonathan had been admitted to psychiatric care and had attempted suicide in the past, but she had difficulty believing he had deliberately overdosed.

“He didn’t seem suicidal. I would have picked it,” Crabtree said in the audio.

Crabtree also told police Jonathan had the intellectual functioning of a 6 or 8-year-old child and they had both been upset after being told by a specialist that he would probably have to move to a mental health ward or aged care home in the future.

Crabtree said Jonathan had also told her on the afternoon before his death that it had been his “happiest day in years” because his A$280,000 ($301,000) insurance claim was due to be paid.

“He talked about what he would spend the money on,” Crabtree told police.

Crabtree has been accused of attempting to fraudulently obtain about $100,000 of Jonathan’s insurance after he died.

