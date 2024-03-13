Ballarat Gold Mine's website says it has a network of tunnels and operates under buildings, streets and homes. Photo / Screenshot

A miner trapped underground after a mine collapse at Ballarat has died.

Two miners were pinned by fallen rocks at the mine on Woolshed Gully Drive at Mount Clear on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the mine site just before 5pm.

While 28 workers were able to take refuge in a safety pod, a 21-year-old Ballarat man had to be stabilised before he was taken out of the mine about 8.30pm on Wednesday with lower-body injuries, Victoria Police said.

He was later flown to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a second trapped man, aged 37 from Bruthen, east of Bairnsdale, who died after the rockfall.

“The incident occurred approximately 3km underground from the mine entry,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“WorkSafe will investigate the incident, while police will prepare a report for the coroner.”

Australian Workers’ Union Victoria state secretary Ronnie Hayden said the union was called to the mine after the men had become trapped underground about 5pm on Wednesday.

The union was later told one of the miners was killed, and the operation had shifted from a rescue to recovery, Hayden told Seven’s Sunrise on Thursday.

The two workers were undertaking a manual type of mining called air legging, he said.

“They were, it appears, under unsupported ground and it has collapsed,” Hayden said.

The miners who were able to take refuge in a safety pod after the collapse were successfully brought to the surface a short time later.

The mine’s owner Victory Mineral said its emergency response team was working closely with Victoria Police and other authorities.

“Right now, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our mining workers and their families,” it said in a statement.

Victory Minerals took operational control of the Ballarat Gold Mine in December 2023.

“We bring significant experience and expertise to the mine,” it said.

“We are a safety-first mine operator and respect the work that underground miners perform every day.”

The mine’s website states it has an extensive network of tunnels and operates deep beneath buildings, streets and homes.

Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson said it was devastating to hear of the miner’s death.

“We are a very resilient community,” he said.

“There will be great community concern and support by the local community for those that are involved.”

In 2007, 27 miners were trapped underground at the mine for several hours before being winched to safety.

The suburb of Mount Clear was also the focus of the search for mother of three Samantha Murphy. However, there is nothing to suggest any link.

Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Murphy at Mount Clear.