A father walking his daughter home from school saved an 11-year-old girl who was almost abducted by a stranger. Video / 9News

A dad walking his daughter home from school has described the terrifying moment a young schoolgirl begged him for help after a stranger allegedly tried to abduct her in broad daylight.

The 11-year-old girl was walking home from school in Melbourne when she was approached by an unknown man in a grey Audi.

According to police, the man stopped close to where the girl was and demanded she get into his car.

She turned and ran to hide in some bushes, but the ordeal wasn’t over when the man pulled a 180-degree turn and waited near where the girl was hiding until she came out.

Fearing for her safety, the girl ran up to Ryan Ghambari as he and his daughter were walking home from school.

Ghambari was about to enter his front door when the girl asked for help.

“When she approached me she was really shaking, she couldn’t talk, she couldn’t even breathe,” he told 9 News.

Ring doorbell footage showed her repeatedly looking over her shoulder as she told Fhambai her “phone died”.

He said he had never someone so “terrified and petrified like that”.

Ghambari comforted the girl before reuniting her with her father, who had been driving around searching for her.

According to the good Samaritan, the father told him “thank you” and “thank God you were here”.

Police are investigating and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“[The girl] was terrified, she felt like she was going to be taken by this male,” Detective Senior Constable Brooke Miller said.

“A little girl should feel safe to walk home from school and what he’s actually done is horrible.

“The man is perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance with tan skin, black hair, a black beard and a moustache,” police said in the statement. The Audi driver was wearing sunglasses with brown lenses and a grey T-shirt.







