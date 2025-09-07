Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australian judge to hand down sentence for ‘mushroom murderer’

By Laura Chung
AFP·
3 mins to read

An Australian judge is to rule on Erin Patterson's life sentence for murdering three with toxic mushrooms. Photo / NewsWire

An Australian judge is to rule on Erin Patterson's life sentence for murdering three with toxic mushrooms. Photo / NewsWire

An Australian judge will rule today whether convicted killer Erin Patterson spends the rest of her life in prison for murdering three people with toxic mushrooms, after a trial that sparked a media frenzy.

Patterson, 50, was convicted in July of triple murder for serving a poisonous meal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save