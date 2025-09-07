An Australian judge is to rule on Erin Patterson's life sentence for murdering three with toxic mushrooms. Photo / NewsWire

Australian judge to hand down sentence for ‘mushroom murderer’

An Australian judge will rule today whether convicted killer Erin Patterson spends the rest of her life in prison for murdering three people with toxic mushrooms, after a trial that sparked a media frenzy.

Patterson, 50, was convicted in July of triple murder for serving a poisonous meal to her estranged husband’s parents, aunt, and uncle during a beef Wellington lunch at her home in 2023.

Her trial drew podcasters, film crews and true crime fans to a courthouse in the rural town of Morwell, a sedate hamlet in Victoria.

Audiences from New York to New Delhi followed every twist of what many now simply call the “mushroom murders”.

The motive of the murders remains a mystery.