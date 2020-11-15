Australian family violence victim dies after ambulance isn't sent to help

Kylie Cay's death had "shattered many lives", her brother said.

The grieving family of an Australian woman who died after being attacked by her partner say they're appalled Ambulance Victoria didn't send help.

Kylie Cay was 44 when she died in June 2016 of a ruptured spleen, caused by injuries inflicted on her by partner Justin Turner, who was jailed for manslaughter in 2017.

Audio captured the moment the Port Fairy woman, moaning in pain, begged Ambulance Victoria for help.

The Coroners Court of Victoria last week heard Ambulance Victoria telling Cay during the recording that she didn't need an ambulance because it "wasn't a medical emergency".

Cay was found dead in her home the next day.

In an emotional statement shared with NCA Newswire, Cay's brother Heath Cay said the loss of the loving mother, sister and daughter had "shattered many lives".

The Geelong police officer said the family had requested an inquest because "such events should never be repeated".

Justin Turner was convicted of manslaughter and jailed in 2017.

Cay's body was found in her home by her son and mother.

"We are continuously haunted by the thoughts of her last moments being in extreme pain, begging for help," Heath Cay said.

"She died in isolation, knowing that help was not coming.

"These two people who discovered her body were unfamiliar with death, and were forced to see their loved one in the most horrible of circumstances.

"Those visions cannot be unseen."

The coronial inquest is investigating if Cay's death was preventable, focusing on the policies of Ambulance Victoria and Corrections Victoria.

A previous court heard Cay hid in a dog kennel from Turner the night he inflicted the injuries that would take her life.

He had smashed her feet with a hammer, punched her in the face and broke her ribs, the court heard.

Cay told police he had previously strangled her until she lost consciousness.

She went to hospital and was discharged after two days — not knowing that her spleen was about to rupture as a result of the blunt force trauma.

When a friend called emergency services on June 20, 2016, an ambulance was dispatched to help Cay.

But Ambulance Victoria then cancelled the dispatch and assigned a triage paramedic to call Cay instead, the court heard.

The paramedic who called her, Jarrod Freckleton, previously told the court he "would do things differently" if he had his time again.

But he said that he was "applying the appropriate protocol" when he refused her pleas for an ambulance after she told him she could not afford a taxi to hospital.

Heath Cay said two of Kylie Cay's three children were now living with their grandparents after her death.

Their grandfather had gone back to work to support the children, cancelling retirement travel plans to instead drive cement trucks at the age of 71.

Cay's family members remain deeply affected by her death four years ago.

"Her death at such a young age has left her sons without the loving mother they once had," Heath Cay said.

"Unfortunately, her caring nature was to be her downfall, trying to rehabilitate a partner who was beyond help."

Through Robinson Gill lawyers, Heath Cay told the court last week the family's goal was "for this tragedy to never be repeated".

The inquest findings are yet to be handed down.

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389