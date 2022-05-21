Australians rocked their Budgy Smugglers to go give their votes. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of Aussies have turned up to vote without pants.

Australian swimwear brand Budgy Smuggler put a call out on social media earlier this week encouraging people to "exercise their constitutional right to vote without pants on".

The company offered a free pair to anyone voting in their smugglers and posting a photo with the hashtag #SmugglersDecide.

"We thought maybe one or two would do it … hundreds have turned out," Budgy Smuggler owner Adam Linforth said.

"It's going to be an expensive day for Budgy Smuggler."

The swimwear enthusiasts answered the call despite the cold weather and rainy conditions affecting much of the country on Saturday.

Budgy Smuggler has confirmed all those who post will have their vouchers sent to them on Monday.

Wild scenes followed both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese to polling centres in NSW as the two leaders were escorted by family (plus police and media).

As Morrison headed towards the polling booths at Lilli Pilly Public School, security was seen physically blocking a young female protester who said she wanted to speak to the leader about climate change.

The security guard managed to keep the pair separated and Morrison went on to vote, accompanied by his wife Jenny and their daughters.

His arrival at the school was met by enthusiastic chants of "ScoMo, ScoMo" by a group of overexcited school kids.

Albanese voted at Marrickville Town Hall with partner Jodie Haydon while his dog Toto waited outside for his owner to finish the democratic process.