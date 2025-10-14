Australian doctors warn of ‘excessive’ medical weed prescriptions

The Australian Medical Association and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said the medical cannabis industry was often issuing prescriptions without proper clinical oversight. Photo / 123rf

Australia’s medical cannabis industry is “excessively” prescribing weed with little oversight and needs urgent regulation, the country’s top doctors’ association and pharmacists warned today.

Legalised for medical use in 2016, Australians are estimated to have spent up to US$500 million ($874m) on licit pot last year, according to a think-tank.

Today, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said the industry was too often issuing prescriptions without “proper clinical oversight”.

“Urgent action is needed to ensure medicinal cannabis is prescribed, dispensed and regulated in the same manner as other registered drugs of dependence,” AMA president Danielle McMullen said.

While acknowledging evidence suggesting medical cannabis can help treat epilepsy, chemotherapy-induced nausea, or multiple sclerosis, the association warned the system was being “exploited”.