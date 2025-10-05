Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australian doctors in Gaza recount ‘horrific’ bloodshed, trauma

AFP
3 mins to read

Australian doctor Nada Abu Al-Rub, volunteering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, treats wounded, sick Palestinians. Photo / Getty Images

Australian doctor Nada Abu Al-Rub, volunteering at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, treats wounded, sick Palestinians. Photo / Getty Images

Two Australian doctors returning from Gaza told AFP they had witnessed “slaughterhouse” scenes in the devastated territory, describing children torn apart by relentless Israeli bombardments and hospitals overwhelmed by the dead and wounded.

Saya Aziz, an anaesthetist, said that while images of the destruction in Gaza have flooded global media,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save