Police have released an image of Gus, the 4-year-old boy who has been missing in remote South Australia for more than five days. It came as officers said the search was changing into a recovery phase.
August, also known as “Gus”, was last seen playing in sand at his family’ssheep station, about 40km south of Yunta, about 5pm on Saturday.
His disappearance has sparked a search effort involving dozens of police, volunteers and rescue teams scouring the surrounding countryside and nearby waterways. A skilled tracker and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) have also been called in for assistance.
Yorke Mid North Superintendent Mark Syrus said on Thursday that police had grave fears for the boy.
“A 4-year-old doesn’t disappear into thin air, he has to be somewhere,” he said.
They are assisting with ground search teams and aerial surveillance and joined the search at 8am on Thursday.
Syrus said the police were offering support to Gus’ family to help them “come to terms” with what is now expected to be a tragedy.
“Today, we have brought up our victim contact officer from Port Pirie, she’s amazing, and she has spent the morning talking to the family,” he said.
“They [the family] don’t get many visitors up here. It is very tough for them because they like the isolation and over the last six days, they’ve had every day over 100 people in the area being a part of their lives.”
Syrus confirmed police investigators were not treating Gus’ disappearance as suspicious.
“With all searches, there is an investigation process,” he said.
“Yesterday, we had investigators up here. Speaking with family, overlooking everything that has happened, they are pretty confident … they left yesterday.
“At this point in time, we are just focusing on the search efforts on the ground.”
Syrus told ABC Radio Adelaide on Wednesday morning a “prominent” footprint was found on Tuesday afternoon, about 500m from the property’s homestead.
“We’ve positively identified that it’s a child’s footprint,” he said.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for Gus’ family and we are doing everything we can to bring him home,” he said.
“The response from the local community has been extraordinary and we are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of all involved.”
Gus’ family released a statement through police on Tuesday, describing their pain and gratitude.
“We are devastated by the disappearance of our beloved Gus on Saturday afternoon. This has come as a shock to our family and friends, and we are struggling to comprehend what has happened,” the statement said.
“Gus’ absence is felt in all of us, and we miss him more than words can express. Our hearts are aching and we are holding on to hope that he will be found and returned to us safely.