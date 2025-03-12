Diane Mathews pleaded guilty to trafficking a drug of dependence. Photo / NewsWire
Diane Mathews was fined $3000 for supplying magic mushrooms at a healing event.
Rachael Dixon, 53, died at the event, but her cause of death remains undetermined.
Mathews pleaded guilty to trafficking a drug of dependence in Bacchus Marsh Magistrates’ Court.
Respected wellness guru Diane Mathews has been fined $3000 after admitting she supplied magic mushrooms to a healing event where a woman died.
Rachael Dixon, 53, died at a retreat at Soul Barn in Clunes, near Ballarat, on April 13 last year, with the cause of her death remaining undetermined.
The alternative therapies practitioner, who also goes by Deanne Mathews, had rented the space for the night with a number of guests paying $500 to attend and consume psilocybin – the active hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms.
The Canadian-born Mathews was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence in January this year and pleaded guilty to the charge in the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday – a day after her 54th birthday.
Ross took the court to a series of references from clients, including those present at the event, who described Mathews in glowing terms – as a trusted, highly skilled and compassionate person working with trauma survivors.
“We’re dealing with someone who through the course of her practice has helped many people,” he said.
One reference written by Marguerite Wilkinson described how Mathews was “calm and controlled” while dealing with Dixon’s health deteriorating.
“In the following weeks, Deanne was more concerned with us as a group and how we were all coping,” she said.
“My admiration for the way Deanne has handled herself throughout the last year is immense.”
Mathews’ partner, Benjamin Venes, wrote to the court that the mother of two held herself to a “high standard of integrity and responsibility” and had volunteered her time with Lifeline and supporting cancer patients at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.