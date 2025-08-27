“It had flooded the rooms downstairs and cascaded down the building,” he said.
Staff quickly arrived and informed the Bernards the tub’s taps needed to be turned off, as a sign written in the local language instructed.
But as it turns out, the flooding was caused by a blockage in the room’s overflow drains.
In a video shared to Instagram, the couple can be seen helping the hotel staff bail water out with buckets.
The caption described the room as looking “like a scene out of CSI with all the ladies running in to clean up”.
Comically, Graham said a robot delivering ice to the couple arrived at the same time as the panicking staff members.
“They were great with us and apologised every time we saw them. And yes, we did use the bath again.”