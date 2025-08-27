The pool overflowed into other rooms of the hotel. Photo / Instagram @boardingwiththebernards

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The pool overflowed into other rooms of the hotel. Photo / Instagram @boardingwiththebernards

An Australian couple got more than they bargained for while using the in-room pool at their China hotel.

Graham and Jodie Bernard accidentally flooded their Chongqing hotel room after the suite’s bathtub started to overflow.

Graham told What’s The Jam they had seen Iseya Panoramic Hotel on TikTok and were impressed by the 50-floor building’s glamorous amenities.

The five-star hotel room boasted a spa bath with panoramic views of the city.

“We came back, got our swimmers on, popped open a bottle of champagne and relaxed. Next minute, we’re getting texts about water and flooding.”