Australian couple flood Chinese hotel room after spa bath mishap

By
Journalist·NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The pool overflowed into other rooms of the hotel. Photo / Instagram @boardingwiththebernards

An Australian couple got more than they bargained for while using the in-room pool at their China hotel.

Graham and Jodie Bernard accidentally flooded their Chongqing hotel room after the suite’s bathtub started to overflow.

Graham told What’s The Jam they had seen Iseya Panoramic Hotel on TikTok and were

