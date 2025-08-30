“We have received no information or evidence to suggest these formulas are identical or the same, and are not privy to discuss our manufacturing processes.”

Found My Skin pulled its Tinted Mineral SPF 50+ with Kakadu Plum and Mineral SPF 50+ products while it waits for more testing results and Endota pulled Mineral Protect SPF 50 and Natural Clear Zinc SPF 50+ while it retests the formulas.

The move comes days after Naked Sundays and Ultra Violette removed products that promised customers high protection from the sun.

It followed an investigation by consumer group Choice that found 16 sunscreens it tested in Australia did not meet their SPF claims.

The report released in June found the worst-performing sunscreen it tested was Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen, which returned an SPF of 4.

Choice chief executive officer Ashley de Silva said his team was so shocked by the results for Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ product, they retested a different batch in Germany that confirmed the same results.

“Those tests found the product had an SPF of 5 – an almost identical result to our initial testing,” he said.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed it was investigating the Choice report given the significant public interest in this matter.

A TGA spokesman said in a statement the investigation was focused on a comprehensive review and analysis of data it received from sponsors.

“Given the complexity and scale of the material involved, this process will take time,” a spokesman said.

“Variability in SPF testing results associated with the ISO 24444:2019, Cosmetics – Sun protection test methods – In vivo determination of the SPF is a known issue.

“This is due, in part, because it relies on human subjects and a visual estimation of individual skin responses.

“The TGA is currently reviewing existing SPF testing requirements. In doing so, the TGA is exploring alternative test methods that may be more reliable, including in vitro test methods.”

A spokesman said using sunscreen was an important measure to prevent skin cancer and the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation.

“This should be combined with seeking shade, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, wearing protective clothing and using sunglasses,” a spokesman said.

