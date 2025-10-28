Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Australia turns to drones, smart drumlines and other measures for protection against shark attacks

Laura Chung
AFP·
4 mins to read

Surf Lifesaver Eliza Heys checks a drone after landing it on Dee Why Beach in Sydney on October 1. High above Sydney's beaches, drones seek sharks. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Surf Lifesaver Eliza Heys checks a drone after landing it on Dee Why Beach in Sydney on October 1. High above Sydney's beaches, drones seek sharks. Photo / David Gray, AFP

High above Sydney’s beaches, drones seek one of the world’s deadliest predators, scanning for the flick of a tail, the swish of a fin or a shadow slipping through the swell.

Australia’s oceans are teeming with sharks, with great whites topping the list of species that might fatally chomp a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save