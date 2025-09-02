'Nudify' apps - artificial intelligence tools that digitally strip off clothing - have exploded online. Photo / Getty Images

Australia said yesterday it will oblige tech giants to prevent online tools being used to create AI-generated nude images or stalk people without detection.

The Government will work with industry on developing new legislation against the “abhorrent technologies”, it said in a statement, without providing a timeline.

“There is no place for apps and technologies that are used solely to abuse, humiliate and harm people, especially our children,” Communications Minister Anika Wells said.

“Nudify” apps - artificial intelligence tools that digitally strip off clothing - have exploded online, sparking warnings that so-called sextortion scams targeting children are surging.

The Government will use “every lever” to restrict access to “nudify” and stalking apps, placing the onus on tech companies to block them, Wells said.