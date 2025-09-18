Electricity lines near emission funnels for the Bayswater coal-powered thermal power station located near the central New South Wales town of Muswellbrook. Australia has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels over the next decade. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Electricity lines near emission funnels for the Bayswater coal-powered thermal power station located near the central New South Wales town of Muswellbrook. Australia has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels over the next decade. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Australia today pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62% to 70% from 2005 levels over the next decade, after warnings that homes and livelihoods are under threat.

Under the Paris accord, each country must provide a headline figure to the United Nations for cutting heat-trapping emissions by 2035, and a detailed blueprint for how to achieve this.

“We listen to the science and we act in Australia’s national interest,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he unveiled the goal.

Australia’s goals are above those of Canada and New Zealand, but below the United Kingdom which is one of the most ambitious in the world.

Global emissions have been rising but need to almost halve by the end of the decade to limit global warming to safer levels agreed under the Paris deal.