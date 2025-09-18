Advertisement
Australia pledges 62-70% emissions cut by 2035 in new climate target

Electricity lines near emission funnels for the Bayswater coal-powered thermal power station located near the central New South Wales town of Muswellbrook. Australia has pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels over the next decade. Photo / David Gray, AFP

Australia today pledged to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 62% to 70% from 2005 levels over the next decade, after warnings that homes and livelihoods are under threat.

Under the Paris accord, each country must provide a headline figure to the United Nations for cutting heat-trapping emissions by 2035,

