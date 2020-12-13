Website of the Year

World

Australia gears up for the great koala count, using drones, droppings and dogs

5 minutes to read

Photo / 123rf

New York Times
By: Yan Zhuang

One would think that koalas are easy to find and count. They're large. They're fluffy. They're mostly immobile since they tend to sleep for about 20 hours a day.

Not so.

"It's the fact that

