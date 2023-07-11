A man has attempted to rob an Atlanta nail salon, but got ignored by customers and employees. Video / Law&Crime Network

A bumbling crook’s failed attempts to intimidate the staff and customers of a US nail salon have been caught on video.

The unidentified man went into Atlanta’s Nail First salon last Monday and demanded money from staff and customers, WAGA-TV reported.

He kept his hand inside a bag during his bungled heist, motioning as if he was armed.

“Everybody get down! Give me all your money!” he shouted at a row of women seated inside the shop.

They barely looked up and one continued eating her snacks.

He then moves on to the owner who is standing at the till, who doesn’t even pause his phone conversation as the intruder continues to rant.

One of the seated women then calmly walks to the door, with the thief grabbing her phone as she leaves.

Not bothered.

He then repeats his demands to the remaining women who appear unbothered.

The frustrated man then stands impotently in the store, seemingly struggling to decide how to proceed with his ill-fated plot.

Eventually, he appears to realise that his mission will be unsuccessful and exits the store.

The woman who left then calmly walks back into the shop and takes her seat again.

Lesa Barrow, a regular customer, told WAGA-TV that the owner was scared of the would-be robber, but stayed calm for the sake of his clients.

“They come first, so that was his reaction, to calm everybody down, keep everybody relaxed,” Barrow said.

The failed crook eventually got away in a silver-coloured sedan and there is now a US$2000 reward in place for information that leads to his arrest.

The clip went viral online, where the man’s actions were described as “pure defeat”.

“I kinda feel bad for the guy. It’s too hot to be playing like that,” one person joked.

“Ain’t nobody got time for that.”