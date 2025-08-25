Athlete fails to finish Bosphorus swim, tracking chip shows he did not leave the water

A Russian athlete has gone missing during Istanbul’s annual cross-continental Bosphorus swimming race. Photo / 123rf

A Russian athlete who went missing during Istanbul’s annual cross-continental Bosphorus swimming race did not leave the water according to data from his tracking chip, the authorities said today.

The swimmer, 30-year-old Nikolai Svechnikov, had started the 6.5km race between Asia and Europe that took place on Sunday morning (local time) with more than 2800 participants from 81 countries, officials said.

With the Bosphorus Strait - one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes - temporarily closed to traffic, the swimmers were racing from Kanlica neighbourhood on the Asian side to Kurucesme on the European side.

“Russian athlete Nikolai Svechnikov ... went missing during the race,” said the Turkish Olympic Committee, which organised the race.

In a statement, the Istanbul governor’s office said Svechnikov, a professional swimming coach, “had not made it to the finish line”.