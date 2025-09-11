He was already speaking of Kirk in the past tense.

By then, Trump and White House aides knew that Kirk had not survived the shooting, according to two people familiar with the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Kirk’s death would be confirmed publicly a short time later.

Trump had a close relationship with Kirk, whose ability to galvanise young conservatives with his criticisms of the left had been crucial to rallying support among a new generation of voters.

Kirk was also close friends with several people in the President’s orbit, including his eldest son, Donald jnr.

The tent where Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Photo / Kim Raff, The New York Times

But by the evening, Trump’s shock had turned to fury.

In a video address from the Oval Office, Trump declared it a “dark moment for America” and faulted the media and the “radical left” for language used to describe people like Kirk.

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” said Trump, who one day earlier had been face-to-face with protesters in Washington who called him Hitler.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today.”

The fact that Trump faced two assassination attempts in 2024 – one of them a near miss at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – is never far from the minds of his team, and Trump referenced the Butler shooting in his video.

A handmade portrait hanging in the White House shows Trump being lifted to his feet on the rally stage in Butler, blood streaming from his ear as he pumped his fist.

Earlier at the White House, the corridors of the press offices – an area where reporters are able to move with relative ease – were quiet, as staff there absorbed news about a man many of them were either close with or admired.

Televisions affixed to walls in different rooms blared minute-to-minute coverage of Kirk’s shooting and then his death, as well as the ongoing search for the killer.

Some staff members appeared to have been crying.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters after the Utah shooting of Charlie Kirk, at the Capitol in Washington. After a moment of silence to honour Kirk, Republicans and Democrats began shouting partisan insults at each other. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

In the late afternoon, Trump signed a proclamation lowering the flags to half-staff in Kirk’s honour through into Sunday.

At around 5.30pm, a worker in black pants and a black shirt walked to the giant flagpole that Trump had installed on the North Lawn and cranked the flag down; he repeated the same move with the flag on top of the White House minutes later.

The President was still on track for a visit to New York on the anniversary of the last significant event to unite nearly all Americans across parties: the September 11 terrorist attacks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Maggie Haberman

Photographs by: Doug Mills, Kim Raff, Tierney L. Cross

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES