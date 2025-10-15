Afghan mourners and relatives gather around an ambulance carrying the coffin of late Abdul Ghafoor Abid, an Afghan reporter who was reportedly killed in a Pakistani drone attack. Photo / AFP

At least five dead, 35 wounded in Kabul blasts ahead of Pakistan ceasefire

At least five people have been killed and 35 wounded in explosions in Kabul, an Italian NGO which runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said, before a truce with Pakistan came into effect.

“We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people, and we learned that there had been explosions a few kilometres away from our hospital,” Dejan Panic, EMERGENCY’s country director in Afghanistan, said.

“Forty people have arrived so far, including women and children,” he said, adding that “unfortunately, five people were already dead on arrival”.

- Agence France-Presse