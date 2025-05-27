Benue villages were attacked in ongoing herder-farmer conflicts, leaving many dead. Photo / Google Maps

More than 30 people have been killed in separate attacks in recent days in central Nigeria, a local government official said, the latest raids in a region where herders and farmers often clash over land access.

The attacks occurred in three villages between Friday and Sunday local time, chairman of the Gwer West local government area of Benue state, Ormin Torsar Victor, told AFP.

“No less than 20 people were killed at Aondana village on Sunday,” he told AFP over the phone, adding that more than 10 others died in another village.

A resident of Aondona, Ruthie Dan Sam, told AFP that “20 people were killed here in Aondona”.

“Children of less than 2 are being killed. The worst sight is a baby macheted on its mouth,” she said.