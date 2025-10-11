Heavy rains in Mexico this week have led to the death of at least 23 people and a number of others are still unaccounted for. Photo / Marco Antonio Perez, AFP

At least 23 people have died in Mexico because of heavy rains this week, local authorities across the country said Saturday.

Mexico’s civil protection authorities reported intense rainfall in 31 of Mexico’s 32 states, with the worst-affected areas being Veracruz in the east, Queretaro and Hidalgo in the centre, and the north-central state of San Luis Potosi.

In Hidalgo state, 16 deaths were reported and 1000 homes affected. Five deaths were reported in Puebla state and 11 people were still unaccounted for.

A minor died in Veracruz state and a police officer died in Queretaro.

“We are working to support the population, reopen roads and get the power back on,” President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X after a meeting with local officials and members of her Cabinet.