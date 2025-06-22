Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

At least 20 killed in suicide attack on Damascus church

AFP
4 mins to read

People and rescuers gather at the site of a reported suicide attack at St Elias church in Damascus' Dwelaa area on June 22, 2025. Photo / Louai Beshara, AFP

People and rescuers gather at the site of a reported suicide attack at St Elias church in Damascus' Dwelaa area on June 22, 2025. Photo / Louai Beshara, AFP

At least 20 people were killed on Sunday in a suicide attack on a church in Damascus, authorities said, with Syria’s Interior Ministry blaming a member of the Islamic State group.

The international community condemned the attack, the first of its kind in the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World