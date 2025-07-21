Advertisement
At least 20 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

By Sheikh Sabiha Alam
AFP·
3 mins to read

A Bangladeshi training fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka on July 21, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more in the country's deadliest aviation accident in decades. Photo / Jubair Bin Iqbal, AFP

A Bangladeshi fighter jet has crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 170 in the country’s deadliest aviation accident in decades.

Many of the victims were young students who had just been let out of class when a Chinese-made F-7

