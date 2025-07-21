A Bangladeshi training fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka on July 21, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more in the country's deadliest aviation accident in decades. Photo / Jubair Bin Iqbal, AFP
A Bangladeshi fighter jet has crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 170 in the country’s deadliest aviation accident in decades.
Many of the victims were young students who had just been let out of class when a Chinese-made F-7BJI aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College yesterday.
Fire and rescue officials took away the injured students on stretchers, while army personnel helped clear the mangled wreckage.
A military statement said 20 people were killed, including the pilot, and 171 others injured when the jet crashed after a mechanical failure.
Student, Shafiur Rahman Shafi, 18, said he heard a huge blast that felt like an earthquake.