“The boat capsized with just over 60 people on board. The hull gave way because of the large number of people, and they all fell into the water. There were very few ships around,” he said.

A state-chartered vessel, the Minck, had observed the boat in difficulty and went to its rescue as soon as it broke up, Lieutenant Etienne Baggio told AFP. He added that search operations were still under way.

Minck and Abeille Normandie, French coastguard vessels, led the search and rescue operation off the coast of Le Portel, in the Pas-de-Calais region.

Rescue helicopters were also sent to the scene, and the beach at the hoverport was closed to allow helicopters to land. Police, firefighters and emergency services also joined the rescue operation.

Darmanin said: “All government services are mobilised to find the missing and to take care of the victims. I’m on my way to see the elected representatives and the emergency services.”

Yvette Cooper, the UK Home Secretary, said: “What has happened off the coast at Le Portel is a horrifying and deeply tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the loved ones of all those who have lost their lives, and all those who have been seriously injured.

“I am in touch with my counterpart in France, Gerald Darmanin, and am being kept updated on the situation.

“We pay tribute to the French coastguard and emergency services who undoubtedly saved many lives, but sadly could not save everyone. We will await the results of the French investigation into how this particular incident unfolded.”

James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, tweeted: “This is tragic and it cannot continue. It is not enough to talk about ‘smashing the gangs’ when the real-life consequences are so serious.

“Labour must re-establish the deterrent that the National Crime Agency said we need to stop vulnerable people being exploited and secure our border.”

There have been at least 25 deaths in the channel this year, including that of a 7-year-old girl who was among five migrants who died while trying to make the crossing in April.

In November 2022, 27 people died in the single worst incident when an inflatable dinghy with 30 on board capsized.

More than 21,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, almost the same as last year’s total but some 28% lower than the record year of 2022.

The capsizing on Tuesday followed near-misses in the past week, during which boats have set off despite poor weather conditions.

People smugglers are cramming more people into dinghies as supplies of boats and equipment have been limited by crackdowns by border agencies and law enforcement. The average number of migrants per boat is now around 60 – triple the rate when the first dinghies started crossing in 2018.

The attempted crossings came despite a yellow weather warning being issued by the Met Office earlier on Tuesday. The Home Office said 351 migrants had successfully made the crossing aboard six dinghies on Monday despite difficult, choppy conditions.