Many Baloch, however, say the benefits have been reaped only by outsiders.
Pakistani forces have been battling an insurgency in the province for more than a decade, and in 2024 the region saw a sharp rise in violence, with 782 people killed.
In March, the separatist Baloch Liberation Army seized a train in the province, taking hundreds of passengers hostage and killing off-duty security forces in a three-day siege.
Since January 1, according to AFP figures, more than 430 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed in violence carried out by armed groups fighting the state in Balochistan and the neighbouring province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On Tuesday, six soldiers were killed in an attack on a paramilitary headquarters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Bannu, the military said.
“A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate of the FC camp, after which five more suicide attackers entered,” a government official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The ensuing exchange of fire lasted 12 hours, ending after the six attackers were killed, the official said.
- Agence France-Presse