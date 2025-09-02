At least 11 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a political rally in Quetta. Photo / Getty Images

At least 11 killed in suicide bombing at Balochistan political rally

At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday evening when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Balochistan, two officials in the troubled southwestern Pakistani province told AFP.

At least 40 people were wounded in the explosion in the parking lot of a stadium in the provincial capital, Quetta, where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, but is also its poorest, and regularly ranks among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.

The BNP campaigns on a platform calling for greater rights and economic investment in the wellbeing of members of the Baloch ethnicity.

Since 2014, China has invested significantly in building a road-and-infrastructure project linked to its One Belt One Road initiative.