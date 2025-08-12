Advertisement
At Hammersmith Bridge excavators clear 180-tonne ‘wet wipe island’ in the Thames

By Rosa Silverman
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

Construction workers at the launch of the first mass wet wipe removal from a UK river, organised by Thames Water to clear the 'wet wipe island' on the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge, west London. Photo / Getty Images

To a casual observer, the pair of mechanical excavators raking through the mulch on the Thames’ southern foreshore might well signify little.

It’s a quiet spot at the foot of London’s Hammersmith Bridge, overlooked by a towpath and a few passing swans.

But something major is happening here:

