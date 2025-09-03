Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At an ICE career expo, thousands pass protesters to line up to ‘defend the homeland’

By Robert Klemko
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

People check in at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement hiring fair on August 26 in Arlington, Texas. Photo / The Washington Post

People check in at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement hiring fair on August 26 in Arlington, Texas. Photo / The Washington Post

Christian Osborne has been itching to serve his country since he was discharged from the Marines after refusing the coronavirus vaccine.

He thinks Americans have a naive view of illegal immigration and wants to be part of the Trump Administration’s mass deportation campaign.

“Every country for its entire existence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save