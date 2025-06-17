Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

At a Virginia motel, an unusual guest checks in – a two-metre alligator

By Juan Benn Jr.
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

A motel guest found an alligator loitering on a walkway near their room. Photo / Fairfax County Police via X

A motel guest found an alligator loitering on a walkway near their room. Photo / Fairfax County Police via X

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, received a strange call early on Monday. The person on the phone, a motel guest in the county’s Alexandria area, wanted to report a surprise visitor: an alligator loitering on a walkway near their room.

Body-camera footage released by the department on social media shows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World