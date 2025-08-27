Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu is accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Photo / CPS
An asylum seeker in the UK accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has defended his actions during a trial.
Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu allegedly told the teenager that she would be a “good wife” and that he wanted her to go back with him to the Bell Hotel in Epping,Essex, to “have babies then ... go to Kenya”.
Kebatu, who previously told the court his age was 38, is accused of attempting to kiss the girl, putting his hand on her thigh and brushing her hair last month.
He has now claimed a woman who intervened told him “you are handsome, I want you to come to my house”.
Asked by his defence lawyer Molly Dyas how drunk the woman was, Kebatu said she “had two bottles in her hand”.
The officer said: “Don’t cry, it’s going to be okay.”
Kebatu got down on his knees and was told to “stand up”.
‘I’m not a wild animal’
In court, Dyas asked Kebatu if he tried to kiss the 14-year-old girl.
Speaking through an interpreter, he replied: “I’m not a wild animal. I can’t do these kind of things. These are children, new generation.”
In court, he said he told a member of the public that he was sorry. Asked why footage showed him on his knees saying sorry, the defendant said: “At that time she was drunk, she was very agitated and I just wanted to calm her.
“I was going to the Bell Hotel at that time and I was worried about the ramifications on the other immigrants.”
The defendant said he had been living in the hotel for around a week before his arrest, having travelled through Sudan, Libya, Italy and France in order to get to the UK.
Kebatu denied touching the 14-year-old girl on July 7 and 8, saying: “She more or less could be my daughter, she’s very young. I can’t do that – I’m not a wild animal.”
He rejected claims he told the girl to kiss her 14-year-old friend, telling the court: “No I didn’t say that, I can’t do these kind of things, this is anti-Christian – these are just children, innocent children.”
‘Rubber dinghy to UK’
The court heard he had paid around €2500 ($5000) to come to the UK on a rubber dinghy.