Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Asylum seeker in UK denies assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Will Bolton
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu is accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Photo / CPS

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu is accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Photo / CPS

An asylum seeker in the UK accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has defended his actions during a trial.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu allegedly told the teenager that she would be a “good wife” and that he wanted her to go back with him to the Bell Hotel in Epping,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save