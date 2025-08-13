Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Astronomers explain one of the strangest explosions ever seen in our universe

By Kasha Patel
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A black hole in deep space.

A black hole in deep space.

Scientists may have figured out what caused one of the strangest explosions ever observed in our universe.

A massive star exploded while getting ripped apart by a black hole.

Astronomers identified this blast as a new flavour of supernova, the powerful bursts that mark the end of a star’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save