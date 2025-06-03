Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Asian markets rise amid US-China trade talks speculation

AFP
4 mins to read

Most markets rose as investors speculated on upcoming China-US trade talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / 123rf

Most markets rose as investors speculated on upcoming China-US trade talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / 123rf

Most markets rose Tuesday as investors kept tabs on developments in the China-US trade war as speculation swirled that the countries’ leaders will hold talks soon.

After a period of relative calm on tariffs, US President Donald Trump at the weekend accused Beijing of violating last month’s deal to slash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World