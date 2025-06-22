Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

As US shuts out migrants, Spain opens its doors and fuels economic growth

By Anthony Faiola
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Children play near a mural in the largely Latino neighbourhood of Oporto in Madrid. Photo / Michael Robinson Chávez, for the Washington Post

Children play near a mural in the largely Latino neighbourhood of Oporto in Madrid. Photo / Michael Robinson Chávez, for the Washington Post

MADRID - When night falls on the other side of the Atlantic, Edith Chimbo’s 32-year-old cousin, a house cleaner in New York, huddles inside a dim basement apartment, terrified of ICE raids.

In a burgeoning quarter of the Spanish capital, where immigrant-staffed restaurants tempt newcomers with Dominican chicharrones and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World