Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As Trump floats a ‘swapping of territories’ - what parts of Ukraine does Russia control?

By Niha Masih, Grace Moon
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River. Photo / Ed Ram, For The Washington Post

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the Russian-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro River. Photo / Ed Ram, For The Washington Post

United States President Donald Trump suggested ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week that Ukraine could cede land to Russia as part of a peace deal - an idea that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swiftly rejected.

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save