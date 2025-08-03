Advertisement
As the world fills up with surveys, how much do our reviews matter?

By Ashley Fetters Maloy
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Businesses rely on reviews for income and improvements, but the frequency can lead to consumer frustration. Photo / 123rf

The stitches in Cory Lonas’ head were fresh. His mind felt loopy coming down from anaesthesia; he couldn’t hear.

It had only been 24 hours since Lonas underwent cochlear implant surgery when, through bleary eyes, the 39-year-old saw an email come in on his phone.

How would he rate

